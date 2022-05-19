Nick Saban says Texas A&M

Nick Saban says Texas A&M "bought every player on their team"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 19, Thu 08:49

Alabama head coach Nick Saban doesn't like to lose on the field or in recruiting.

During an event in Birmingham on Wednesday night, Saban called out fellow SEC school Texas A&M for buying their top-ranked signing class.

"I mean, we were second in recruiting last year," Saban told the audience. "A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team -- made a deal for name, image, and likeness. We didn't buy one player, all right? But I don't know if we're going to be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it. It's tough."

Saban added that more coaches now rely on a school's collective for "home much they can promise every player."

"That's not what it was supposed to be," he said. "That's what it's become. And that's the problem in college athletics right now. Now every player is saying, 'Well, what am I going to get?'"

Not many fans will feel sorry for Saban as he has had one of the most successful runs in CFB history.

"Our players last year created $3 million worth of opportunity for themselves by doing it the right way," Saban said. "I have no problem with that, and nobody had a problem on our team with that because the guys who got the money earned it. There were only 25 guys on our team that had the opportunity to earn money. The issue and the problem with the name, image, and likeness is coaches trying to create an advantage for themselves."

