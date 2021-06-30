NFL.com projects how well Trevor Lawrence's rookie season will go

TigerNet Staff by

Just how well will Trevor Lawrence's rookie campaign go?

An NFL.com analyst expects him to live up to his No. 1 selection in year one and out-pace a talented group of rookie QBs this season as the top performer.

"Next Gen Stats shows that last season, Jaguars passers threw 14 interceptions when not under pressure, which was the second-most in the NFL (only Philadelphia threw more)," NFL.com's Cynthia Frelund writes. "Since 2018, Lawrence has thrown 68 touchdowns when kept clean, the second-most in the FBS over that time period (per Pro Football Focus), against just 13 interceptions. That said, performance when not under pressure helps determine what a passer is like under the most ideal circumstances -- performance under pressure, on the other hand, helps show what they're likely to experience as a pro. In this class, Lawrence is the only QB who has played 200 snaps against the blitz over the past three seasons, and PFF graded him above 90 on such passes."

Frelund does caution against picking Lawrence too high in a fantasy football draft, rating him 16th overall among QBs for this year.

The projected QB rookie top-5 is rounded out by BYU's Zach Wilson then Ohio State's Justin Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones.

The Jaguars begin their preseason on Aug. 14 at home versus the Cleveland Browns and the season gets underway at Houston on Sept. 12.