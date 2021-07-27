NFL releases statement on Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 6:18 PM
Watson can partipate in club activities (Troy Taormina - USA Today Sports)
It has been a newsworthy day if you have been following the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct investigation as lawyer Rusty Hardin shared that ten women have filed a complaint against Watson to the Houston Police.

Since Watson is now at training camp, the NFL decided to release a statement Tuesday on the matter.

"The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active. We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation. As we continue to gather additional information and monitor law enforcement developments, we will make appropriate decisions consistent with the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy.

"At this time, there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities."

