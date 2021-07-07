New teammate says Trevor Lawrence has "once in a generation arm"

Trevor Lawrence has been on the ground in Jacksonville for a couple months now and he has left quite an impression even before training camp starts.

Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert recently analyzed his team's No. 1 overall draft pick in a SiriusXM interview.

“Trevor's got an arm, a once in a generation arm and if he can put it together upstairs mentally for the rookie season in the NFL, which is always, as the quarterback, the hardest thing to do — we’ll be very successful if we can get all that accomplished," Schobert said. “He's a great guy, just talking to him briefly in between meetings and on the football field and the walk out there. He's impressed me with his poise and his confidence just coming in. I mean as a rookie, coming to the NFL, I know I definitely wasn't that confident. I was looking up to my veterans, just trying to soak in all the information, which he has been very respectful and asking questions.

“But he comes in with a certain poise, certain caliber, which I expect quarterbacks really should have to believe in themselves because they play in such a high-stress environment and they're the ones who will get fatigued and judged the most on the football field.

“But I think if he's able to mentally put everything together, like I said like picking up a new playbook, understanding new schemes and going against different kinds of athletes on the defensive side of the ball, he can be an extremely good quarterback for the next 10, 15, 20 years for Jacksonville, It’s going to be exciting to see how he progresses, because he has all the tools and all the talent.”

Lawrence signed a $36.8 million four-year contract with $24.1 million of that guaranteed recently.

Jacksonville begins training camp on July 27 and the season begins on Sept. 12 at Houston.

