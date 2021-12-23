BREAKING

New team in the mix reportedly for Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 23, Thu 11:19
Watson has to clear his legal issues before a team will likely trade for him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
Watson has to clear his legal issues before a team will likely trade for him (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as his legal situation is still unclear.

The Miami Dolphins almost made a trade for Watson reportedly but it was on the condition that all 22 of his civil lawsuits had to be settled.

PFF reported that 18 of the 22 were ready to settle, leaving four that kept the deal from working out recently.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes that the Cleveland Browns will go after Watson this offseason.

"I think if and when Watson becomes available -- and I think we all assume the Texans will get him out on the market in the same sort of way the Lions got Stafford on the market pretty quickly last year -- and, obviously, this is all pending the legal stuff, but I expect the Browns to be a player," Breer said this week on 92.3 The Fan.

"I think the Browns are going to throw their hat in. Now, are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don't know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if he becomes available. Again, a lot of this is going to come down to what's happening legally, getting signoff from ownership, of course -- that's an important piece of it. And then, how far you're willing to go if you do get that signoff. But again, let's call it an educated guess, I do think they'd throw their hat in the ring."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Jaren Kanak offically announces decommitment from Clemson
Jaren Kanak offically announces decommitment from Clemson
Three Tigers projected in NFL mock draft, one in top-3 picks
Three Tigers projected in NFL mock draft, one in top-3 picks
Clemson announces Graham Neff as new athletic director
Clemson announces Graham Neff as new athletic director
It's getting cheesier: Cheez-It Bowl unveil their new Cheez-It Bowl MVP Belt
It's getting cheesier: Cheez-It Bowl unveil their new Cheez-It Bowl MVP Belt
Post your comments!
Read all 16 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest