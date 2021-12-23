New team in the mix reportedly for Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Deshaun Watson saga continues as his legal situation is still unclear.

The Miami Dolphins almost made a trade for Watson reportedly but it was on the condition that all 22 of his civil lawsuits had to be settled.

PFF reported that 18 of the 22 were ready to settle, leaving four that kept the deal from working out recently.

NFL insider Albert Breer believes that the Cleveland Browns will go after Watson this offseason.

"I think if and when Watson becomes available -- and I think we all assume the Texans will get him out on the market in the same sort of way the Lions got Stafford on the market pretty quickly last year -- and, obviously, this is all pending the legal stuff, but I expect the Browns to be a player," Breer said this week on 92.3 The Fan.

"I think the Browns are going to throw their hat in. Now, are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don't know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if he becomes available. Again, a lot of this is going to come down to what's happening legally, getting signoff from ownership, of course -- that's an important piece of it. And then, how far you're willing to go if you do get that signoff. But again, let's call it an educated guess, I do think they'd throw their hat in the ring."