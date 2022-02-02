BREAKING

New recruiting coordinator named at Clemson
by - Senior Writer - 2022 Feb 2, Wed 10:17
Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham’s role on the Clemson coaching staff has taken on a new dimension.

Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson announced during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex on Wednesday that Grisham is the Tigers’ new recruiting coordinator.

Former recruiting coordinator Todd Bates left Clemson in January to join Brent Venables at the University of Oklahoma as the associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Grisham is, of course, a familiar face around the program. Grisham has been on Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2014. He served as a graduate assistant and offensive analyst from 2014-19 before being named as Clemson’s full-time wide receivers coach on Feb. 6, 2020.

