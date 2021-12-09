New Miami AD Dan Radakovich thanks Clemson family
by - Thursday, December 9, 2021, 11:52 AM
Radakovich was hired in 2012.
Dan Radakovich is headed to Miami after nine years with the Tigers as athletic director and he says a bright future is ahead for the Clemson program.

He wrote a letter to the Clemson family on Thursday:

Dear Clemson Family:

As was announced publicly, I have decided to begin a new chapter in my professional journey and move on from Clemson University.

For the last nine years, it has been a true honor to lead Clemson’s Department of Athletics. I am so proud of the work we have done together, helping to elevate our athletics programs and the university. While we won national and conference championships, what will stick with me the most are the incredible students, coaches and staff who proudly represent Clemson every day and the passionate fans and supporters who love this institution.

The future is bright for Clemson Athletics and that is a testament to the community coming together to achieve great things. I wish Clemson the very best and I will forever be grateful to all of you for allowing my family and I to be a part of your family.

Sincerely,

Dan Radakovich

