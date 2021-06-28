NCAA set to adopt interim NIL policy this week
by - Monday, June 28, 2021, 4:02 PM
NCAA move comes just in front of NIL legislation going into effect on Thursday. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)
NCAA move comes just in front of NIL legislation going into effect on Thursday. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)

The NCAA D-1 Council recommended a step forward in an organization-wide Name, Image and Likeness policy this week.

The Division I Board of Directors should adopt Wednesday what is called "an interim policy" which would "suspend amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness" third-party compensation for athletes.

The move comes just ahead of NIL legislation set to go into effect with a number of states on Thursday. South Carolina has an NIL law passed where its original language called for it to go into effect next July. Whether that is amended or not, the NCAA interim policy will allow schools and conferences to develop their own NIL policies with the following guidelines in place until a more detailed NCAA or federal policy is developed:

- College athletes can engage in NIL activities that are consistent with the law of the state where the school is located. Colleges and universities are responsible for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law.

- Student-athletes who attend a school in a state without a NIL law can engage in this type of activity without violating NCAA rules related to name, image and likeness.

- College athletes can use a professional services provider for NIL activities.

- Student-athletes should report NIL activities consistent with state law or school and conference requirements to their school.

The NCAA stressed on Monday that "the policy leaves in place the commitment to avoid pay-for-play and improper inducements tied to choosing to attend a particular school. Those prohibitions would remain in effect."

