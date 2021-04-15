NCAA Council adopts new transfer rule
by - Thursday, April 15, 2021, 5:09 PM
The transfer portal should be pretty busy in the coming years. (Photo: Charles Nye / USATODAY)

The NCAA Division I Council officially adopted a big change to its transfer policy on Thursday.

The NCAA made the long-expected move to allow for a one-time transfer without penalty for athletes. The transfer rule allows a football athlete, as well as athletes in baseball, basketball and men's hockey now, to transfer without sitting out a season once in their collegiate career.

The rule is in addition to the graduate transfer measure already in place that allows for a graduate to transfer without penalty as well.

The deadline to use the one-time transfer in time for an upcoming season will be July 1 this year for fall/winter-sport athletes and then it will be May 1 starting next year. Spring-sport athletes will have until July 1 each year.

If ratified by the board (April 28 vote), the change is effective for athletes who have not transferred before and want to compete at a new school by this fall.

More from the NCAA:

“Some exceptions to the deadlines would apply in cases of a head coaching change or canceled athletics scholarship before July 1.

“Transferring college athletes also must meet progress-toward-degree requirements and be otherwise academically eligible to compete immediately after transfer, and both the head coach at the new school and the student-athlete must certify that no tampering took place. Schools cannot object to schools to which a student-athlete wants to transfer. The waiver process will continue to be available for students who do not meet the criteria of the one-time transfer exception or who wish to transfer more than once.”

