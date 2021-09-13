NC State star linebacker, safety out for season

Tough news for the Wolfpack.

North Carolina State announced on Monday afternoon that star linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan will be out for the remainder of the season because of injuries they suffered during the loss against Mississippi State.

Wilson is one of the top defenders in the ACC as he was a first-team All-ACC performer last season averaging 10.8 tackles per game.

The redshirt sophomore had five tackles and a sack in two games this season.

Fagan is a graduate transfer from Florida State and had nine tackles and an interception through two games.

Tough news for our team. LB Payton Wilson and SAF Cyrus Fagan will both undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/jRZj4K3sm0 — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 13, 2021

Not to be the bearer of (more) bad news, but this was Payton Wilson on the NC State sidelines during the second half. He's now gone back to the locker room.



??: @ScientifNick pic.twitter.com/hcJl7DnSQE — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) September 12, 2021