NC State star linebacker, safety out for season
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, September 13, 2021, 1:38 PM
Wilson has battled injuries since high school (Jim Dedmon - USA Today Sports)
Wilson has battled injuries since high school (Jim Dedmon - USA Today Sports)

Tough news for the Wolfpack.

North Carolina State announced on Monday afternoon that star linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan will be out for the remainder of the season because of injuries they suffered during the loss against Mississippi State.

Wilson is one of the top defenders in the ACC as he was a first-team All-ACC performer last season averaging 10.8 tackles per game.

The redshirt sophomore had five tackles and a sack in two games this season.

Fagan is a graduate transfer from Florida State and had nine tackles and an interception through two games.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
Clemson with shutout win over Georgia Southern
Clemson with shutout win over Georgia Southern
Former NFL player analyzes "growing pains" with Uiagalelei leading Clemson offense
Former NFL player analyzes "growing pains" with Uiagalelei leading Clemson offense
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest