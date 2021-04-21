N.C. set to lift capacity limits before Clemson-Georgia game

Clemson-Georgia looks to be set for a full house in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium this September.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said Wednesday that he anticipates "we'll be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1."

The Tigers and Bulldogs are set for a top-5 showdown in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

With increasing vaccinations and ongoing work to slow the spread, I anticipate we'll be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity & mass gathering restrictions by June 1. I plan to issue an Executive Order next week outlining safety restrictions for the month of May. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 21, 2021