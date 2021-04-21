N.C. set to lift capacity limits before Clemson-Georgia game
by - Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 2:57 PM
Clemson and Georgia last played in 2014.
Clemson-Georgia looks to be set for a full house in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium this September.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper said Wednesday that he anticipates "we'll be able to lift all mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1."

The Tigers and Bulldogs are set for a top-5 showdown in Charlotte on Sept. 4.

