National outlets make Clemson-Georgia top-5 showdown predictions

TigerNet Staff by

The countdown to kickoff is drawing to a close and the predictions are rolling in for the top-5 ACC-SEC clash in Charlotte Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET/ABC).

On CBS Sports, four of the seven predictors are taking Georgia to win, with Clemson picks from Dennis Dodd, Chip Patterson and Jerry Palm.

"Clemson doesn't really lose in Charlotte," Patterson said. "I understand that facing Georgia is not the same as whoever the ACC Coastal spits out for the Tigers in their annual playoff warm-up, but there's little 'neutral' about Bank of America Stadium. I like Clemson's edge because of its quarterback advantage. Uiagalelei has the kind of dual-threat playmaking ability that might be needed in a close, heavyweight-style fight.

"'Big Game Dabo' has put the ball in the hands of his quarterback in crunch-time situations for nearly a decade -- from Tajh Boyd to Deshaun Watson to Lawrence and now Uiagalelei. D.J. is the difference, and Clemson will win by a touchdown.

Sporting News is picking a 35-31 Tigers win.

"The quarterback matchup is enticing," Bill Bender writes, "and this will no doubt feel like a College Football Playoff semifinal. Which offensive line holds up? Both teams allowed just 20 sacks last season, and if the protection holds up Uiagalelei and Daniels will put on a show.

"We think they will, but the Tigers bank on that big-game experience. Uiagalelei leads a late TD drive, and the Bulldogs fall just short on the big stage."

USA TODAY's six-man panel is split down the middle on predictions.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach has Clemson going 11-1 this season but 8-0 in ACC play, therefore logically taking Georgia in the opener. Schlabach still projects Clemson in the Playoff, but among his potential "bold" happenings this season, he did say there's a chance Clemson could miss the Playoff after a loss to the Bulldogs.

"If the Tigers don't beat Georgia in Saturday night's opener in Charlotte, they still have a great chance of running the table in the ACC, which they've done three times in the previous six seasons," Schlabach said. "But because of the Tigers' remaining nonconference schedule (FCS program South Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina) and the fact they don't play North Carolina, Notre Dame or Miami during the regular season, they might not reach the CFP for a seventh straight season, especially if teams like Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma finish unbeaten or with only one loss."

