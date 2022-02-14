National outlet projects Clemson back to the Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

The book was closed on football in the 2021-22 season with the Super Bowl Sunday and it's on to 2022-23, where Clemson may have a path to the same site as this past weekend.

The 2023 CFP National Championship will be held in SoFi Stadium with the Playoff semifinals in Atlanta's Peach Bowl and Glendale, Arizona's Fiesta Bowl.

The Action Network projects Clemson to stay close to home as a heavy underdog to a 1-seed in Alabama. The early projected line for such a matchup is the Crimson Tide being favored by 10.5.

The projected CFP semi is 2-seed Ohio State and 3-seed Georgia, with Ohio State as an eye-popping 17-point favorite there.

Clemson hasn't been sent to the Peach Bowl since it moved into the Playoff rotation, instead playing in the Fiesta twice (2016 season, 2019), Sugar Bowl twice (2017, 2020), Orange Bowl once (2015) and Cotton Bowl once (2018) in the CFP era. The only other CFP spot Clemson hasn't played in is the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Clemson won the 2012 Chick-Fil-A Bowl (later re-adopting the Peach Bowl name), 25-24, over LSU.