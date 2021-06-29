National outlet names three Tigers preseason All-America

TigerNet Staff by

Three Tigers made a preseason All-American list by a national outlet this week.

Pro Football Focus named Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross to the first team, who is still awaiting full clearance for his return after spinal surgery that held him out last year. He practiced in a non-contact capacity this spring with the Tigers.

"The 6-foot-4 receiver established himself as one of the best deep threats in college football in his two seasons before 2020," PFF's Anthony Treash said, "coming away with the third-most touchdowns on targets of 20-plus yards during that span (11). His size comes in clutch on these targets, as he flat-out bodies defensive backs in contested situations — he's hauled in nine of 13 such deep targets in his career. Ross isn’t uber-athletic, but he wins so often because of his physicality."

Joining him on the offensive side is third-teamer offensive tackle Jordan McFadden.

On defense, sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee also notched a third-team national honor.

Also of note, former Tigers linebacker Mike Jones Jr. is a projected first-team All-American with LSU.