More sponsors leaving Deshaun Watson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct involving 22 civil cases against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is not helping his brand, obviously.

On Wednesday, Nike suspended their endorsement of Watson, releasing the following statement.

“We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and have suspended Deshaun Watson. We will continue to closely monitor the situation,” Nike said in a statement.

Another big endorsement, Beats by Dre, has ended their relationship with Watson, according to ESPN.

Reliant Energy which has the name on the Texans Stadium, is also ending their relationship with Watson.

The supermarket company H-E-B has also terminated any future relationship with Watson.

"There are no plans for future engagement," the company said.

No public word yet from Rolex and Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks, two more brand partners with Watson.