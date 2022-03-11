Mike Williams is ready to 'unleash' after landing mega-deal
by - 2022 Mar 11, Fri 11:47
Mike Williams notched a $60 million deal over three years this week. (USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)
Another member of Clemson's 'WRU' got paid this week after putting together an outstanding couple of seasons in Los Angeles.

Details of Mike Williams' deal with the Los Angeles Chargers were announced earlier this week: $60 million total, $40 million guaranteed and a $21 million signing bonus over three years.

Williams was a busy man after the news got out, but he had a call to make before any.

"My phone was going crazy lowkey," Williams said of when the deal was announced. "But the first person I called was my mom, obviously she was crying, happy. It's all I worked for so she was excited for that."

The big target reached career-bests in a number of areas last year, with 76 catches for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in a prolific offense.

Williams said having a standout QB like Justin Herbert on board was key to his staying in SoCal, eager to build on the connection there. Now it's about finding what's next in his game.

"That was what [head] coach [Brandon] Staley and the group wanted me to do: showcase everything that I can do in my game -- the short routes -- getting the ball in my hands in space and making plays happen with my legs," Williams said. "That's kind of what the group wanted me to do. They wanted me to be a playmaker, and I was able to showcase that."

"Every offseason, I try to get better at every part of my game; blocking, routes, catching the ball, get better at everything … I can be a little bit better, though -- a lot better. Let's unleash it next year. Let's get it."

