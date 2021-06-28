Memorial service for Altroy Bodrick
Memorial service for Altroy Bodrick

Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick, 41, passed away on Friday from an apparent heart attack.

TigerNet would like to give our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Here is the updated memorial service information:

Public Viewing

Thursday, July 1

3-7 p.m.

Jenkins Funeral Services

2205 Liberty Street

St. Matthews, SC 29135

Funeral Service

Friday, July 2

11 a.m.

St. Matthews K8 School

135 Saints Ave.

St. Matthews, SC 29135

