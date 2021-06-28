|
Memorial service for Altroy Bodrick
|Monday, June 28, 2021, 6:52 PM-
Former Clemson linebacker Altroy Bodrick, 41, passed away on Friday from an apparent heart attack.
TigerNet would like to give our most heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.
Here is the updated memorial service information:
Public Viewing
Thursday, July 1
3-7 p.m.
Jenkins Funeral Services
2205 Liberty Street
St. Matthews, SC 29135
Funeral Service
Friday, July 2
11 a.m.
St. Matthews K8 School
135 Saints Ave.
St. Matthews, SC 29135