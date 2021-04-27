Mel Kiper Jr. on Trevor Lawrence: "He's historically great"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2021 NFL Draft is finally almost here.

The fun will begin on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will likely be the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. talked about Lawrence in his recent ESPN appearance on the show 'Get Up.'

"The reason why Urban Meyer took this job was knowing he had a quarterback who could be one of the great young quarterbacks in this league. A league loaded with superstars at that position. In order to win a Super Bowl, you've got to have your own top guy.

Kiper thinks that Lawrence could be a generational talent.

"He's historic. He's just not really good. He's historically great," Kiper said. "And when you get a Trevor Lawrence, you have to believe his career, when it's all over and said and done, will probably have a minimum of two to three Super Bowls that he at least plays in."