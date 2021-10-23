Matt Bockhorst injures knee against Pittsburgh

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst injured his right knee late in the first quarter in Saturday's road game against Pittsburgh.

Bockhorst was helped off the field by trainers and Dabo Swinney after being down for a while on the field on a goalline play.

He was carted off the field to the locker room and had a bag of ice on his right knee.

TV announcers said he was in a ton of pain on the sidelines and couldn't put any weight on his right leg.

This is tough news for a Clemson offense as Bockhorst was giving some solid play at right guard.

We will have more information on his injury as soon as we hear from officials or Swinney during his postgame press conference.