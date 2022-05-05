Martavis Bryant released by CFL team, joins cousin Kelly Bryant in Fan Controlled Football

Former Clemson receiver Martavis Bryant will not take a snap for a second consecutive Canadian Football League team he signed with.

Bryant was released by the Edmonton Elks this week after signing there in February. He signed with the Toronto Argonauts last year but was suspended after not showing up for training camp.

He was recently added to a roster for Fan Controlled Football and a team owned by Marshawn Lynch. He had one catch for six yards in his debut last week. His cousin and former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant also plays in the league.

Bryant was on a roster for the Indoor Football League last year and did some see some action with the Massachusetts Pirates there as well.

He last played in the NFL with the Raiders in 2018 after a series of suspensions of the NFL's drug policy before and after. He had 145 catches for 2,183 yards and 17 touchdowns as an NFL player after going in the fourth round to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2014 NFL draft.

Here's former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, now a member of the IFL's Massachusetts Pirates, going up and over the back wall last month against the Louisville Xtreme. Pass was ruled incomplete. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/10gjQtvEFA — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) May 5, 2021