Madden 22 ratings released for top rookies including Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 26, 2021, 12:55 PM
Lawrence's Madden 22 rating will start out at 78
Lawrence's Madden 22 rating will start out at 78

It's almost here.

Not the NFL season but the all-important official release date of Madden 22 on August 20.

Madden has been slowly releasing some of the ratings of top players and rookies on ESPN to get you excited for the new game.

On Sunday, several of the top rookie ratings were released, with talented tight end Kyle Pitts getting the nod with the top rating of 81.

Next up was quarterback Trevor Lawrence (78), receiver Jaylen Waddle (76), cornerback Pat Surtain II (76), quarterback Zach Wilson (75), receiver Ja'Marr Chase (75), defensive tackle Penei Sewell (75), quarterback Trey Lance (74), and quarterback Justin Fields (74).

The 78 grade for Lawrence is actually higher than what Joe Burrow got last season as a rookie.

A few Madden NFL 22 ratings for veteran receivers have also been posted:

Davante Adams: 99

DeAndre Hopkins: 98

Tyreek Hill: 98

Stefon Diggs: 97

Julio Jones: 95

Michael Thomas: 94

Keenan Allen: 93

Amari Cooper: 92

Mike Evans: 91

Allen Robinson: 90

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
Clemson target, No. 1 player in SC announces commit date
Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount
Former Clemson standout signs with Loyola Marymount
ESPN analyst proposes SEC-ACC merger for "junior NFL and junior NBA"
ESPN analyst proposes SEC-ACC merger for "junior NFL and junior NBA"
Former Clemson lineman on NFL's PUP list again ahead of training camp start
Former Clemson lineman on NFL's PUP list again ahead of training camp start
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest