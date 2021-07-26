Madden 22 ratings released for top rookies including Trevor Lawrence

It's almost here.

Not the NFL season but the all-important official release date of Madden 22 on August 20.

Madden has been slowly releasing some of the ratings of top players and rookies on ESPN to get you excited for the new game.

On Sunday, several of the top rookie ratings were released, with talented tight end Kyle Pitts getting the nod with the top rating of 81.

Next up was quarterback Trevor Lawrence (78), receiver Jaylen Waddle (76), cornerback Pat Surtain II (76), quarterback Zach Wilson (75), receiver Ja'Marr Chase (75), defensive tackle Penei Sewell (75), quarterback Trey Lance (74), and quarterback Justin Fields (74).

The 78 grade for Lawrence is actually higher than what Joe Burrow got last season as a rookie.

A few Madden NFL 22 ratings for veteran receivers have also been posted:

Davante Adams: 99

DeAndre Hopkins: 98

Tyreek Hill: 98

Stefon Diggs: 97

Julio Jones: 95

Michael Thomas: 94

Keenan Allen: 93

Amari Cooper: 92

Mike Evans: 91

Allen Robinson: 90

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22



Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? ?? pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021