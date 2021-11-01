Louisville standout CB out for the season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Tough news for the Cardinals.

All-ACC cornerback Kei'Trel Clark had to be helped off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to North Carolina State.

On Monday, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced that Clark will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

"Tre was really playing well in the game," Satterfield said. "He ended up getting rolled up, and we had the MRI done, and it looks like he's going to have to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. That's a tough blow for us."

For the season, Clark has 40 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

Clemson will face off against Louisville on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 pm ET (ACCN).