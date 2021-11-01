Louisville standout CB out for the season
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 1, 2021, 12:35 PM
Clark was second team All-ACC last season (Melinda Myers - USA Today Sports)
Clark was second team All-ACC last season (Melinda Myers - USA Today Sports)

Tough news for the Cardinals.

All-ACC cornerback Kei'Trel Clark had to be helped off the field with an injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's loss to North Carolina State.

On Monday, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield announced that Clark will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

"Tre was really playing well in the game," Satterfield said. "He ended up getting rolled up, and we had the MRI done, and it looks like he's going to have to have surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. That's a tough blow for us."

For the season, Clark has 40 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections.

Clemson will face off against Louisville on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 pm ET (ACCN).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
Advanced Outlook: Clemson-Louisville projections
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
WATCH: Dabo Swinney post-practice update
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
Priority Clemson WR target sets commitment date
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs Florida State
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest