Louisville giving away Clemson tickets for perfect football attendance

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Louisville is hoping for a big raucous crowd for Saturday's ACC showdown against Clemson at Cardinal Stadium.

The Cardinals are desperately seeking that home-field advantage that could sway the result of the ACC matchup.

To hook up loyal season ticket holders, Louisville is giving away two Clemson-Louisville tickets for season ticket holders that have perfect attendance at football games this season.

You heard me right. Free tickets.

It should be interesting to see how packed the stands are during the game, as the capacity is 61,000.

Here is a portion of the email that was sent to season ticket holders on Tuesday:

This Saturday's home game is Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Day. Thank you for always showing up for us. We know you haven't missed a home game all season. We truly appreciate you as a critical part of our team.

As our way of saying THANK YOU to ticket holders with perfect attendance, we're inviting you to help us pack the house. Grab a couple extra CardNation friends to join you for our matchup vs. Clemson - on us.

Two (2) complimentary tickets for Saturday's game will be loaded onto your My Cardinals Account by 5 pm Wednesday, November 3.