LOOK: Unique table hand-crafted from iconic Death Valley Oak Tree up for auction
by - Thursday, September 30, 2021, 7:29 PM
Breaking: LOOK: Unique table hand-crafted from iconic Death Valley Oak Tree up for auction

TigerNet is pleased to be working with master craftsman Curtis Martin to help find a home for this one-of-a-kind Clemson heirloom.

Tigers all remember that last standing stadium tree. Now here it is!

For the most dedicated Clemson executive, this Boardroom Table belongs in YOUR SUITE.

Personal delivery, installation and leveling are included upon acquisition.

The auction will run from now until October 31st. Bids can be submitted through the contact form below, or emailed to cwm@martinrestore.com. The reserve price is set at $165,000. We will update the current bid on this page.

Please share this with anyone you think might be interested in this legacy piece!

