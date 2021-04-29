LOOK: Trevor Lawrence pays tribute to Clemson with suit lining
by - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 5:18 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is giving a nod to Clemson with his custom suit lining for tonight's NFL Draft.

Lawrence, who signed a endorsement deal with the brand INDOCHINO, chose a lining printed with oranges as a tribute to Clemson. It also could be a hint to Florida, which he may call home once the draft concludes.

"Every time I put on an INDOCHINO suit, something amazing happens," Lawrence said in a release. "Draft Day is the biggest day of my career, so it's important to leave a lasting impression. What better way to do it than in a custom suit I designed myself?"

The lining also has the monogram '2021 NFL Draft'.

Lawrence also wore the brand at his wedding earlier this month.

"We're thrilled to be helping Trevor look his best for the most important events of his life," said Drew Green, President and CEO of INDOCHINO. "Trevor has the potential to be the biggest NFL star of his generation, with many more memorable days ahead. We're incredibly excited to see what the future holds."

ESPN reporter Marty Smith also gave us an early look at Lawrence's draft party location.

