LOOK: Trevor Lawrence on cover of Sports Illustrated

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already one of the bigger sports figures before even being a pro athlete.

It was announced on Wednesday morning that Lawrence would be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated for their May edition.

The title reads, "What is the best QB prospect in years out to prove? Absolutely nothing."

Look for more and more global marketing hype to come out attached to Lawrence in the next few years as he is an elite player and overall solid dude.

Check out an interview with Lawrence and Sports Illustrated: