LOOK: Trevor Lawrence dresses up as Jackie Moon for Halloween
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 22, Fri 08:21
Trevor and Marissa getting into the Halloween spirit
Trevor and Marissa getting into the Halloween spirit

It's the spooky season as Halloween is almost here.

People are getting in the festive mood by dressing up in their favorite characters, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawerence and his wife, Marissa.

Trevor dressed up as Jackie Moon from Semi-Pro with a #33 Flint Tropic jersey, large afro wig, orange and white headband, and matching wristband to complete the retro basketball look.

His wife Marissa dressed up as Disney's villain Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmations.

In case you haven't seen Semi-Pro:

