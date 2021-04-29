|
LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom Marvel cover
|Thursday, April 29, 2021, 7:52 PM- -
Tonight is finally the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.
To celebrate and promote the event, ESPN and Marvel Entertainment teamed up, designing custom comic book covers for several NFL draft prospects including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The other fun covers featured Najee Harris, Azeez Ojulari, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kwity Paye, and Zach Wilson.
Check out Lawrence's version that is a nod to a classic Thor cover:
?????? ???????????? ???????????? ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 29, 2021
Yeah we like the sound of that! pic.twitter.com/igXXWusAbM
"They need a raise for sure." - Trevor Lawrence to @CollegeGameDay on those responsible for his biceps on this Marvel mashup. pic.twitter.com/QsbaFzB9cK— Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 29, 2021
ESPN and @Marvel have collaborated again on a series of custom comic book covers for #NFLDraft These are so cool. https://t.co/chu1Nvbykq— bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) April 28, 2021
A special Trevor Lawrence cover will be unveiled Thursday on @CollegeGameDay. pic.twitter.com/O9EJTpo516