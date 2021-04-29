LOOK: Trevor Lawrence custom Marvel cover
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 29, 2021, 7:52 PM
Tonight is finally the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

To celebrate and promote the event, ESPN and Marvel Entertainment teamed up, designing custom comic book covers for several NFL draft prospects including quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The other fun covers featured Najee Harris, Azeez Ojulari, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kwity Paye, and Zach Wilson.

Check out Lawrence's version that is a nod to a classic Thor cover:

