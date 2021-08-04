LOOK: Dabo Swinney spends time at Jaguars practice
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 4, Wed 17:00
Swinney and Meyer are good friends
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spent quality time at the Jacksonville Jaguars practice on Tuesday watching his former stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne (also Tyler Shatley) transition to the grind of the NFL.

First-year NFL head coach Urban Meyer appreciated Swinney stopping by.

"Great to catch up after practice yesterday, Coach Swinney," he tweeted. "Good luck this season!

Obviously, Meyer is a big fan of Swinney as Meyer has transformed his Jaguars offense by signing two former Clemson greats from the 2021 NFL Draft.

It should be fun to watch as the Jaguars should be an exciting and much-improved team in 2021.

