LOOK: Brent Venables and sons at UFC's McGregor-Poirier III

Tony Crumpton

The excitement was at a fever pitch for UFC 264 featuring the main event of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier on Saturday night.

Each fighter had won one match apiece against each other, so this was a highly anticipated pay-per-view matchup.

Unfortunately, the fight only lasted one round as McGregor had a serious left ankle injury that forced the end of the fight (TKO), and he was taken off on a stretcher.

Celebrities were calling in favors for months to get some tickets for the fight including Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables according to UFC President Dana White.

"This is the one that we had to do it to a lot of people," White said about saying no friends about tickets. "We had to tell them we didn't have any more tickets. This thing sold out so fast and filled out so fast. I was just telling someone the other day, you guys know Coach Venables, the defensive coordinator for Clemson, the night we were at Abu-Dhabi and Poirier won the fight, he texted me tickets for the rematch."

Smart move by Venables to get that text in early so he could check out the fun sporting event.

The UFC connection with White and Venables is that White has been seen at a few Clemson Football camps with his family.