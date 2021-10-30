LOOK: Arch Manning visiting for Clemson-FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

5-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning made it into TigerTown for Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game.

Manning was seen with his dad and mom during pregame on the sidelines.

Manning has already visited Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Ole Miss.

Arch's father Cooper, his uncle Eli, and grandfather Archi all attended Ole Miss. His uncle Peyton played for Tennessee.

Clemson could be the last stop of Manning's college recruiting tour this season, so the Tigers look for a huge home win and atmosphere to make a big impression on the Manning family.

Clemson already has the nation's top quarterback committed for the 2022 recruiting class with Texas signal-caller Cade Klubnik.

Just spotted Arch Manning in the Clemson tunnel. Dabo Swinney was coming out onto the field and stopped to give hugs to the family. Recruiting coordinator Jordan Sorrells over there, as well. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) October 30, 2021