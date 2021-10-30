LOOK: Arch Manning visiting for Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 30, 2021, 3:05 PM
Manning is the Nation's No. 1 QB for the 2023 recruiting cycle
Manning is the Nation's No. 1 QB for the 2023 recruiting cycle

5-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning made it into TigerTown for Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game.

Manning was seen with his dad and mom during pregame on the sidelines.

Manning has already visited Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Ole Miss.

Arch's father Cooper, his uncle Eli, and grandfather Archi all attended Ole Miss. His uncle Peyton played for Tennessee.

Clemson could be the last stop of Manning's college recruiting tour this season, so the Tigers look for a huge home win and atmosphere to make a big impression on the Manning family.

Clemson already has the nation's top quarterback committed for the 2022 recruiting class with Texas signal-caller Cade Klubnik.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Arch Manning visiting for Clemson-FSU
LOOK: Arch Manning visiting for Clemson-FSU
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
Clemson announces players out against FSU
Clemson announces players out against FSU
Clemson captures share of ACC Atlantic title after win over Louisville
Clemson captures share of ACC Atlantic title after win over Louisville
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest