Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson Bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Trevor Lawrence Clemson Gate Series bobblehead has been released on Thursday.

This item is a limited edition bobblehead for pre-order, with each piece being numbered out of only 144.

Don't miss out on getting this Lawrence collectible with him being in a Clemson uniform for one of the last times.

Item description: Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays. Now you can celebrate that studliness seven days a week by adding this Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tigers Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.