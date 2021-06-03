|
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson Bobblehead released
|Thursday, June 3, 2021, 11:20 AM- -
The Trevor Lawrence Clemson Gate Series bobblehead has been released on Thursday.
This item is a limited edition bobblehead for pre-order, with each piece being numbered out of only 144.
Don't miss out on getting this Lawrence collectible with him being in a Clemson uniform for one of the last times.
Item description: Every star who plays on Sunday got his start as a stud on Saturdays. Now you can celebrate that studliness seven days a week by adding this Trevor Lawrence Clemson Tigers Gates Series Bobblehead to your roster.
Click here to check out the Trevor Lawrence Clemson Limited Edition Bobblehead and help support TigerNet
Tags: Trevor Lawrence