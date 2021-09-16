Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, September 16, 2021, 11:07 AM
This Lawrence bobblehead is limited to 321
This Lawrence bobblehead is limited to 321

The Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead has been released on Thursday.

This item is a limited edition bobblehead for pre-order (limit 2 per order), with each piece being numbered out of only 321.

Click here to check out the Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead and help support TigerNet

Features:

* Portrays Lawrence in an action pose while wearing his gameday uniform, ready to make another big play

* National championship ring-themed base, because no championship celebration is complete without one

* Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

* Name and year display on sides of base so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is

* Handcrafted

* Hand painted

Don't miss out on getting this Lawrence collectible with him being in a Clemson uniform for one of the last times.

Click here to check out the Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead and help support TigerNet

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
PHOTOS: Recruits at Clemson vs SC State
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
Clemson offers elite Florida D-lineman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
WATCH: Dabo Swinney midweek post-practice interview
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest