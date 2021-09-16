Limited Edition Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Trevor Lawrence Clemson 2018 Championship Bobblehead has been released on Thursday.

This item is a limited edition bobblehead for pre-order (limit 2 per order), with each piece being numbered out of only 321.

Features:

* Portrays Lawrence in an action pose while wearing his gameday uniform, ready to make another big play

* National championship ring-themed base, because no championship celebration is complete without one

* Team logo display on front of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

* Name and year display on sides of base so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is

* Handcrafted

* Hand painted

Don't miss out on getting this Lawrence collectible with him being in a Clemson uniform for one of the last times.