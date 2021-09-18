Lightning delay at Clemson-GT, halftime moved up, re-admission info

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson-GT game is currently being delayed with lightning in the area.

It will be at least a 30-minute delay at Death Valley with Clemson up 7-0 and GT threatening at the Tigers 16 with 32 seconds left in the first half.

Fans have been asked to move to their cars or inside the concourse.

We have been informed that they are treating this break as halftime and they will start the second half shortly after the 32 seconds remaining are played in the first half.

Update 6:41 pm ET: The game should start around 6:55 pm ET. Fans may re-enter the stadium beginning at 6:45 p.m. with a valid ticket according to Clemson officials.

Update 6:38 pm ET: The teams are coming back onto the field.

Update 6:26 pm ET: Clemson announces there is currently no update to the lightning delay.

Update 5:56 pm ET: The lightning advisory has been extended until 6:45 p.m per Clemson.

Update 5:42 pm ET: The lightning advisory in the Clemson area has been extended until 6 p.m. per Clemson officials.

Update 5:28 pm ET: Play will not resume until there are 30 minutes free of a lightning strike within eight miles according to Clemson officials. Fans will be re-admitted by displaying a valid game ticket at the gate.

Update 5:20 pm ET: The loud lightning warning just sounded here in Clemson. Much of the stands have cleared and lightning is expected in the area soon per the warning.

Both teams have agreed to a ten-minute on-field warm-up time when the game eventually starts back up.

The coaches have agreed, this is now halftime. They will come back out and play the final few seconds, then start the third quarter. That is a first for me — David Hood (@MDavidHood) September 18, 2021