Legendary coach Bobby Bowden passes away

Sad news to report today.

Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden has passed away at the age of 91 from pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement recently. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

"Florida State University has lost a legend in the passing of Bobby Bowden," university president John Thrasher said in a statement. "On behalf of everyone at FSU, Jean and I extend our deepest condolences to Ann and the Bowden family. Coach Bowden built a football dynasty and raised the national profile of Florida State University, and he did it with class and a sense of humor. While he leaves an incredible legacy as one of the best football coaches in collegiate history, he also will be remembered for his great faith, his love of family, and his mentorship of countless young people. He will be profoundly missed."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke recently about Bowden's legacy.

"He was the model. He was such a great example of not losing sight of the main thing: a man of faith, a great husband, a great father."

Bowden had 357 career wins behind only Joe Paterno and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to all of his family and friends.

Today we lost a legend but you never lose a legacy. Rest In Peace Coach Bowden pic.twitter.com/f7pQpUPqbJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) August 8, 2021

I know Dabo has a heavy heart as he learns of Bobby Bowden's passing this Sunday. Directly and indirectly through Tommy Bowden he had a huge effect on how Dabo runs the Clemson program. No opposing coach had a bigger positive impact on our program. pic.twitter.com/4X9DlAXOlJ — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) August 8, 2021

Coach Bobby Bowden’s legacy lives on each day thru the countless people that he impacted. The 10 years I spent running around the FSU locker room/practice fields as a kid gave me the incredible experience to watch him in action. He set The Standard! Faith, Family, Football ????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1sOkIIy3Zf — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 8, 2021

"He's one of a kind. Faith, family and football...in that order."



We look back at the amazing life of Bobby Bowden. pic.twitter.com/1mL5oZgFjq — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) August 8, 2021