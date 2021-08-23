Lee Corso reportedly returning to College GameDay set this year
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, August 23, 2021, 9:15 AM
Corso hanging out with the Tiger on his patio in 2020
Corso hanging out with the Tiger on his patio in 2020

A broadcasting legend is reportedly back for another season.

ESPN's Lee Corso is expected to return to the set of College GameDay for the upcoming season, according to reports including Awful Announcing.

"I miss most the interaction with the guys on the set," Corso told ESPN last season. "It's not the same being away from them. And I also miss the interaction with the fans."

The 86-year-old Corso worked from home last season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College Gameday will be at the ACC/SEC showdown between Clemson and Georgia on September 4.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Nike Vapor Pro 360 football cleats
LOOK: Clemson Nike Vapor Pro 360 football cleats
Lee Corso reportedly returning to College GameDay set this year
Lee Corso reportedly returning to College GameDay set this year
DeAndre Hopkins voted a top-10 NFL player again, three Tigers make top-100
DeAndre Hopkins voted a top-10 NFL player again, three Tigers make top-100
Baby giraffe named after Trevor Lawrence
Baby giraffe named after Trevor Lawrence
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest