Lee Corso reportedly returning to College GameDay set this year

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A broadcasting legend is reportedly back for another season.

ESPN's Lee Corso is expected to return to the set of College GameDay for the upcoming season, according to reports including Awful Announcing.

"I miss most the interaction with the guys on the set," Corso told ESPN last season. "It's not the same being away from them. And I also miss the interaction with the fans."

The 86-year-old Corso worked from home last season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College Gameday will be at the ACC/SEC showdown between Clemson and Georgia on September 4.