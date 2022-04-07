Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship

Clemson wraps its spring practice session with Saturday's Orange and White game (1 p.m./ACCN).

The Tigers are seeking a return to the top tier of college football after missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven seasons with a 10-3 2021 campaign.

Dabo Swinney's team is given the fourth-best odds to win it all in 2022 currently.

On Covers.com, Alabama is at the top of the odds (+200) then reigning champ Georgia (+350), Ohio State (+500) and Clemson (+950) and there's a dropoff to the next group of Texas A&M (+3000), Southern Cal (+4000), Oklahoma (+4000) and Michigan (+5000).

On Tipico, it's the same quartet of Alabama (+220), Georgia (+300), Ohio State (+550) and Clemson (+1200), with Texas A&M (+2500) and Oklahoma (+2500) next.

Clemson opens its 2022 campaign in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.