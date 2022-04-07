Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship
by - 2022 Apr 7, Thu 13:52
Clemson is looking to lift that trophy once again.
Clemson is looking to lift that trophy once again.

Clemson wraps its spring practice session with Saturday's Orange and White game (1 p.m./ACCN).

The Tigers are seeking a return to the top tier of college football after missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in seven seasons with a 10-3 2021 campaign.

Dabo Swinney's team is given the fourth-best odds to win it all in 2022 currently.

On Covers.com, Alabama is at the top of the odds (+200) then reigning champ Georgia (+350), Ohio State (+500) and Clemson (+950) and there's a dropoff to the next group of Texas A&M (+3000), Southern Cal (+4000), Oklahoma (+4000) and Michigan (+5000).

On Tipico, it's the same quartet of Alabama (+220), Georgia (+300), Ohio State (+550) and Clemson (+1200), with Texas A&M (+2500) and Oklahoma (+2500) next.

Clemson opens its 2022 campaign in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium versus Georgia Tech on Sept. 5.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship
Latest odds on Clemson to win 2022 CFP national championship
WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
WATCH: James Skalski NFL draft tape
Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame
Tigers head to No. 6 Notre Dame
2022 Clemson spring game rosters unveiled
2022 Clemson spring game rosters unveiled
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest