Latest NFL mock drafts send Andrew Booth to Super Bowl contender

It's been a busy offseason in the NFL full of trades rocking the draft order for next month's events in Las Vegas.

There are a pair of new NFL mock drafts now that agree on where possible first-round selection Andrew Booth is headed at the moment.

NFL.com's four-round projection Friday has the first-team All-ACC cornerback headed to recent Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati with the 31st overall pick.

"Now that the Bengals have shored up the offensive line, they can address their need for depth at cornerback. Booth is dealing with a core muscle issue, but his talent will eventually shine through for Cincinnati," Chad Reuter said.

CBS Sports' latest projection agrees on Booth headed to join former Tigers DJ Reader, Tee Higgins and Jackson Carman in Cincinnati.

"Cincinnati did a great job of shopping for value additions to its defense last season but the goal should be to elevate the level of talent like they have done on the offensive side of the ball," the CBS Sports analysis said. "Through offseason additions, the offensive line is in a much better place and that allows the team to use more assets on the other side of the ball."

The NFL.com mock also has former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross going in the fourth round to the Baltimore Ravens.

The draft will be held April 28-30.