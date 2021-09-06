|
Latest National Championship odds for Clemson
|2021 Sep 6, Mon 10:00- -
Happy Labor Day, everyone!
College Football is back, and there were a ton of exciting games that happened in week one action.
No. 5 Georgia's 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson gave the Bulldogs a boost in their title odds as it went from +600 to +400.
Clemson's championship odds dropped from +380 to +700 but still the fourth highest in college football.
Alabama leads the title odds with +250 after its impressive win over an under-matched Miami squad.
Check out the full title odds (via Draft Kings) below:
Alabama +225
Georgia +400
Ohio State +500
Clemson +700
Oklahoma +800
Texas A&M +3000
Iowa State +3500
Florida +4000
Notre Dame +4000
Penn State +5000
Oregon +5000
USC +5000
Texas +6000
Cincinnati +6000
LSU +7500
UCLA +7500
Iowa +8000
Michigan +8000
Miami FL +10000
North Carolina +10000
Auburn +10000
Utah +10000
Arizona State +10000
Ole Miss +10000
Wisconsin +10000
Washington +15000
Virginia Tech +15000
Here are a few BetMGM odds too:
CFB National Championship Insights @BetMGM— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 6, 2021
?? Odds movement
Alabama: +260 ?? +250
Georgia: +600 ?? +450
Ohio State: +600 ?? +550
Clemson: +450 ?? +600
Oklahoma: +800 ?? +750
Penn State: +8000 ?? +4000
Texas: +10000 ?? +6600
UCLA: +20000 ?? +8000 pic.twitter.com/XCv45QCoR9