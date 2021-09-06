Latest National Championship odds for Clemson

Happy Labor Day, everyone!

College Football is back, and there were a ton of exciting games that happened in week one action.

No. 5 Georgia's 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson gave the Bulldogs a boost in their title odds as it went from +600 to +400.

Clemson's championship odds dropped from +380 to +700 but still the fourth highest in college football.

Alabama leads the title odds with +250 after its impressive win over an under-matched Miami squad.

Check out the full title odds (via Draft Kings) below:

Alabama +225

Georgia +400

Ohio State +500

Clemson +700

Oklahoma +800

Texas A&M +3000

Iowa State +3500

Florida +4000

Notre Dame +4000

Penn State +5000

Oregon +5000

USC +5000

Texas +6000

Cincinnati +6000

LSU +7500

UCLA +7500

Iowa +8000

Michigan +8000

Miami FL +10000

North Carolina +10000

Auburn +10000

Utah +10000

Arizona State +10000

Ole Miss +10000

Wisconsin +10000

Washington +15000

Virginia Tech +15000

Here are a few BetMGM odds too:

CFB National Championship Insights @BetMGM



?? Odds movement

Alabama: +260 ?? +250

Georgia: +600 ?? +450

Ohio State: +600 ?? +550

Clemson: +450 ?? +600

Oklahoma: +800 ?? +750

Penn State: +8000 ?? +4000

Texas: +10000 ?? +6600

UCLA: +20000 ?? +8000 pic.twitter.com/XCv45QCoR9 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 6, 2021