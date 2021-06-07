Latest MLB draft projections for Clemson football signees, rising catcher prospect

TigerNet Staff by

The MLB draft is coming up in just about a month (July 11-13) and there will be some big decisions to be made for Clemson baseball -- and football -- signees.

Two of the latest mock drafts have Clemson quarterback and baseball utility prospect Bubba Chandler as a first-round pick. MLB.com doesn't have him leaving his home state with the Braves picking him 24th overall.

"There’s a very good chance this athletic two-way standout goes higher than this, but the Braves might not want to pass on someone in their own backyard if he lands here," Jonathan Mayo wrote.

Mayo has Clemson catcher signee Joe Mack going one pick earlier to the Indians.

"Teams have been pouring in to see Mack in upstate New York because his season started so late, so he has the chance to move up if he performs," Mayo said.

ESPN's latest projection has three Tiger baseball signees among the top-41 prospects ($), with another dual-sport star in Will Taylor pegged for the highest ranking at 14th overall.

Chandler isn't far behind at 19th overall and Mack is 41st.

Chandler and Taylor are slated to move in with the football enrollees later this month and were both on hand as instructors in Dabo Swinney's camp last week.