Latest Clemson bowl projections vary after 2-2 start
by - Sunday, September 26, 2021, 4:48 PM
Clemson could slip down the bowl tiers without a bounceback soon.
Some unfamiliar territory is approaching for Clemson's Tigers.

Dabo Swinney's group has made the College Football Playoff each of the last six seasons, but that destination could very well be off the table now after a 2-2 start.

So what does a Playoff-less postseason look like?

ESPN's bowl projections ($) keep Clemson in the South with a return to trip Charlotte in one for the Duke's Mayo Bowl and another prediction to Jacksonville's Gator Bowl.

"In the first month of the season, the Tigers have been eliminated from the CFP mix and might not even be the best team in the ACC, which is something we haven't seen in the past seven years," Schlabach said, who projects Clemson to face Arkansas in the Gator.

CBS Sports picks a Clemson-Oklahoma State Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando come Dec. 29.

247Sports also projects a Gator Bowl trip against Texas A&M.

Clemson's last non-Playoff postseason action came in Orlando when it was called the Russell Athletic Bowl, a 40-6 victory over Oklahoma.

Swinney confirms serious injury for defensive leader Bryan Bresee
Swinney updates injury status of Will Shipley
Clemson football by the numbers: Defense buckles under pressure, attrition in Raleigh
