Lane Kiffin wants to lose weight before he battles Dabo Swinney in basketball

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is a big fan of playing full-court hoops in his spare time.

Back in April, Swinney had a Facetime conversation with women's Ole Miss basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and resulted in Swinney challenging Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin to a game of one-on-one hoops.

"Hey @Lane_Kiffin, my guy Dabo told me to tell you he’ll take you on for a 1 v 1 in Basketball anytime, anyplace," she posted to Kiffin on Twitter. "I told him my money is on you, big dawg!"

Lane Kiffin was asked on SEC Media Days Tuesday about his possible matchup with the older but talented shooter in Swinney.

“I’ve seen video of Dabo,” Kiffin said to the media. “He does shoot the ball well, very quick. He did FaceTime me actually from Boca Grande, actually, a couple of weeks ago because he heard I was coming down there, when he was down there, where he and coach Saban stay."

Unfortunately, Swinney and Kiffin didn't get a chance for some quality time on the basketball courts yet.

"But he was golfing, not playing basketball, with his son and the Raiders receiver. We actually didn’t talk about basketball, but I'm trying, man. I'm trying to lose some weight so I've got a chance against him.”

Kiffin has reportedly already lost 30 pounds since last season.

Regardless of the age difference (5 years) and weight loss, my money is still on a confident Swinney since I have seen him play very well before in pickup games.