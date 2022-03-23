Kirk Herbstreit reaches multi-year extension with ESPN

Press Release by

ESPN has reached a multi-year contract extension with Emmy Award-winning college football commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue his industry-leading studio and game analyst role on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and in the booth on ABC Saturday Night Football.

“Kirk’s passion for college football and reverence for its traditions is unmatched,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “His signature analysis and in-depth insight have earned him the respect of both fans and the teams he covers, and we are thrilled to ensure that Kirk will continue to be there for college football’s biggest moments for years to come.”

Now in his 26th year with ESPN, Herbstreit, whose son Tye is on the Clemson football team, will remain the lead analyst on the College Football Playoff, in addition to contributing to ESPN’s extensive multi-platform programming surrounding the sport. It was also announced today that Herbstreit will call NFL games exclusively for Amazon beginning this fall.

“I am so proud of the work our ESPN and ABC team does on college football – this has been my family for 26 years and my passion for the sport is unwavering,” said Herbstreit. “Calling college games and being a part of College GameDay is important to me. I am very appreciative of Jimmy Pitaro for his leadership and for allowing me to continue in this role with Disney.”

An analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay studio show since August 1996, Herbstreit has become synonymous with the sport, earning three Sports Emmy Awards for Best Studio Analyst. He has also served as the game analyst for ABC Saturday Night Football since the series debuted as broadcast television’s first weekly primetime college football franchise in 2006. Herbstreit has won two Sports Emmy Awards for his work in the booth, most recently in 2020.

An ESPN mainstay for nearly three decades, Herbstreit published his memoir, “Out of the Pocket: Football, Fatherhood, and College GameDay Saturdays,” in August 2021 with friend and fellow College GameDay personality Gene Wojciechowski.

Herbstreit was also announced as a part of a duo with Al Michaels for the NFL's Thursday night football package on Amazon Prime this fall.