Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal

Tony Crumpton

Things are evolving regarding the College Football Playoff.

Word came Thursday that the playoff committee has proposed an expansion from the current four teams to 12 teams.

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was on SportsCenter and said that he agrees with the changes.

“I think this is inevitable, and I think it’s for the best,” Herbstreit said. “I’ve kind of come full-circle, to be honest with you. I really looked at this as something that Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, it seems like every year. We can sit here in 2021, 2022, 2023; those three teams are in. Who’s going to be the one team to join those three teams? And I don’t know how healthy that is for college football. I just think that’s something that the decision-makers had said, ‘This is going to allow more teams an opportunity to compete.’

More teams will let more players experience big-time playoff football.

"If you talk to the players, they love it. The players are fired up because they want an opportunity to compete in, ‘meaningful games.’ By going to 12, you’re going to open this thing up.”

How 12-team 2020 @CFBPlayoff would have looked:



1st round

12 Coastal at 5 Notre Dame

11 Indiana at 6 A&M

10 Iowa State at 7 Florida

9 UGA at 8 Cincinnati



Quarters

CC/ND vs. 4 OU

UGA/UC vs. 1 Bama

IU/A&M vs. 2 Clemson

ISU/UF vs. 3 Ohio State



Semis

4 vs. 1

3 vs. 2 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 10, 2021