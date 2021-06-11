Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, June 11, 2021, 8:29 AM
Herbstreit thinks the 12-team playoff is good for the sport (Kelley Cox - USA Today Sports)
Herbstreit thinks the 12-team playoff is good for the sport (Kelley Cox - USA Today Sports)

Things are evolving regarding the College Football Playoff.

Word came Thursday that the playoff committee has proposed an expansion from the current four teams to 12 teams.

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was on SportsCenter and said that he agrees with the changes.

“I think this is inevitable, and I think it’s for the best,” Herbstreit said. “I’ve kind of come full-circle, to be honest with you. I really looked at this as something that Ohio State, Clemson, Alabama, it seems like every year. We can sit here in 2021, 2022, 2023; those three teams are in. Who’s going to be the one team to join those three teams? And I don’t know how healthy that is for college football. I just think that’s something that the decision-makers had said, ‘This is going to allow more teams an opportunity to compete.’

More teams will let more players experience big-time playoff football.

"If you talk to the players, they love it. The players are fired up because they want an opportunity to compete in, ‘meaningful games.’ By going to 12, you’re going to open this thing up.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Clemson AD reacts to proposed Playoff expansion
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL
Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
Kirk Herbstreit on 12-team CFB playoff proposal
Athlon predicts Tigers to win ACC, individual awards
Athlon predicts Tigers to win ACC, individual awards
Post your comments!
Read all 20 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest