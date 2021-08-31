Kirk Herbstreit discusses how loser of Clemson-UGA matchup could miss CFB playoff

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit was a guest on the Bart & Hahn show recently to talk about various subjects, including the future of the SEC with Texas and Oklahoma being added, his opinion on the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 alliance, and the highly-anticipated matchup between Clemson and Georgia.

Herbstreit was asked if the loser of the ACC/SEC contest could miss out on a playoff spot at the end of the season.

"If your Clemson and you were to lose to Georgia, there is a really good chance that Clemson and Georgia in that top six, the last thing you want at the end of the year if you lose that head-to-head matchup. That's a gamechanger and you will lose that argument (comparing teams) every time."

Clemson is currently a three-point favorite against Georgia.