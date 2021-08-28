Kirby Smart on Clemson-Georgia matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 28, Sat 12:26
Smart hopes to get the big win to start the season (Brett Davis - USA Today Sports)
The highly-anticipated ACC/SEC matchup between No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia is almost here.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart was a guest on the ESPN College GameDay show on Saturday and said that his team is getting excited to play the Tigers next weekend.

“It ramps it up when you are playing a team like Clemson and a program like Clemson,” Smart said.

“All your guys come fired up and ready to play. We’ve started on them the last couple of days, and you can see the energy starting to increase.”

Smart is happy about his team's current depth.

"Getting quality depth and more guys that can play winning football, that’s been the objective of camp, and we’ve been able to do that."

The Tigers are currently a 3-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

