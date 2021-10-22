Keyshawn Johnson with questionable take on Trevor Lawrence
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Oct 22, Fri 10:14
Lawrence is a generational talent at QB (Photo: Stephen Lew / USATODAY)
NFL analyst and former NFL standout Keyshawn Johnson knows a lot about catching a football from a quarterback.

More than I ever will know, but it seems like he doesn't understand quarterback play as much as most, including his colleagues on ESPN.

Johnson was on NFL Live Thursday and had a terrible take on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"I don't mind where Trevor Lawrence is right now as a rookie," he said. "He is certainly growing and getting better each week. But this whole putting him in "once-and-a-lifetime generational quarterback"… Give me some damn wins. That's all I care about. Because those types of guys, they win football games."

Lawrence has thrown for 1,465 yards for the season with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions for a QBR of 38.0.

"I want quarterbacks that's going to help my team win, not hype."

This is pretty funny as Johnson was on a horrific Jets team that finished 1-15 his rookie season.

ESPN co-host Dan Orlovsky fired back using examples of Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning going through 1-15 rookie seasons to start their prospective NFL careers.

It takes time for bad teams to transition into competitive clubs as the Jaguars just snapped a 20-game losing streak with their win over the Dolphins in London. Wins will come as Lawrence gets more experience and is surrounded with more help on offense including the return of Travis Etienne in 2022.

Look for Lawrence to compete for NFL Rookie of the Year honors if he keeps up playing well like he has the last few weeks.

