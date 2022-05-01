Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 1, Sun 09:25
Bryant was impressive in the 36-34 loss to the Knights of Degen
Bryant was impressive in the 36-34 loss to the Knights of Degen

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant made his debut with the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League losing 36-34 to the Knights of Degen on Monday.

However, Bryant was impressive amassing two touchdowns passing and two rushing scores in the contest.

His dual-threat style plays well in the video-game style of FCF. It's great that Bryant is getting another shot to play football and able to showcase his talents.

Interesting, one of the receivers on his squad is former NFL great Terrell Owens who is still competing at the age of 48.

One other FCF note is Bryant's cousin Martavis Bryant has been recently added to team 'The Beasts' of the FCF.

Check out all of Bryant's highlights below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep
No. 18 Tigers walk-off in extras to wrap regular season with sweep
Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football
Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football
Former Clemson standout signs free agent deal
Former Clemson standout signs free agent deal
Former Clemson safety signs free agent deal
Former Clemson safety signs free agent deal
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest