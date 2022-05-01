Kelly Bryant scores four touchdowns in his debut in Fan Controlled Football

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant made his debut with the Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League losing 36-34 to the Knights of Degen on Monday.

However, Bryant was impressive amassing two touchdowns passing and two rushing scores in the contest.

His dual-threat style plays well in the video-game style of FCF. It's great that Bryant is getting another shot to play football and able to showcase his talents.

Interesting, one of the receivers on his squad is former NFL great Terrell Owens who is still competing at the age of 48.

One other FCF note is Bryant's cousin Martavis Bryant has been recently added to team 'The Beasts' of the FCF.

Check out all of Bryant's highlights below:

KELLY BRYANT NOOOOO



THEY HAVE FAMILIES pic.twitter.com/6q8neL6Gp9 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022

Former Clemson/Missouri QB Kelly Bryant with the tough TD run. FCF Debut looking strong@FCFZappers pic.twitter.com/YCw83eboEU — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022

FORTY EIGHT YEARS OLD AND STILL SCORING TOUCHDOWNS TERRELL OWENS IS DIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/zayCKdLPjm — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022

Nothing was stopping Kelly Bryant from picking up this HUGE first down pic.twitter.com/3jypWdXNTm — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022

Everything about this Terrance Williams TD is glorious. Elbow Drop Celebration included.@FCFZappers pic.twitter.com/vMt9gUYlAv — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022

James Harden ties this game up for the Zappers with a SPECTACULAR catch@FCFZappers pic.twitter.com/G8A6XXwpLC — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) May 1, 2022