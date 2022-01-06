Justyn Ross thanks Clemson, formally declares for NFL draft
Justyn Ross had a lot of good times in a Clemson uniform.
Clemson receiver Justyn Ross formally declared for the NFL draft on Thursday.

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney had informed the media of Ross' likely decision before the bowl game, but Ross took the time Thursday to thank Clemson.

"The last four years at Clemson have been nothing short of amazing. When I stepped on campus as a freshman I knew it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Ross said. "The Clemson fans accepted me and made me feel like family. To my teammates, my brothers that went to war with me, we will forever have an inseparable bond. During my toughest times you all were there keeping me lifted and helped me come back stronger. Together we accomplished so much at Clemson on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I truly say what we did will never be forgotten.

"To my coaches, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be apart of the best football program in the nation. With that being said, I will be forgoing my final year of eligibility and pursuing my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. This was one of the hardest decisions but I know it's best for my career and for my family. It will forever and always be...GO TIGERS!!"

Ross returned to the field after sitting the 2020 season due to surgery on a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area. He led the Tigers with 46 catches for 514 yards and three touchdowns before a foot injury cut his season short.

He entered 2021 having recorded 112 receptions for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts). Ross posted a high-impact true freshman season in 2018 where he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games, including Playoff performances of six receptions for 148 yards with two touchdowns in the Cotton Bowl and six catches for 153 yards with one touchdown in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

