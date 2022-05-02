Justyn Ross signs undrafted free agent deal with NFL team

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is signing a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He joins former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell on the roster, who was on the Chiefs' practice squad last year.

After surprisingly going undrafted on Saturday, Ross gets his shot at a pro dream after coming back from a serious injury in his Tigers career.

Ross sat out the 2020 season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area and he had surgery to repair it.

He came back last season, earning the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, to tally team bests in catches (46) and yards (514) with three scores despite missing the end of the season due to another injury (foot).

Combined with his first two campaigns, Ross totaled 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts).

He concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

He came in rated the No. 117 draft prospect overall by CBS Sports and No. 150 by ESPN (No. 21 WR) and was rated as high as the No. 11 available prospect on Saturday.

Ross was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Phenix City, Alabama.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross is signing with the #Chiefs to their 90-man roster, per source.



Ross led the ACC in receiving as a freshman in 2018, ranked fifth nationally with 21.7 YPC and was second in receiving touchdowns. He also stands 6-3, 210 pounds. High quality addition for — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

Just got off the phone with Justyn Ross. He’s FIRED up for the opportunity with the #Chiefs!



Great news too: He’s been fully cleared medically to play, is in terrific shape and more than anything: Ready to go ball out! — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

Congrats @_jross8! The GRIT it took for you to get here and what you’ve overcome is unmatched. Can’t wait for you to SHOW the world that the Chiefs made a great decision. The best is yet to come bro! pic.twitter.com/tDc6wI3FjI — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 2, 2022

Finna go crazzz https://t.co/4tApFCQZUG — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) May 2, 2022

And he taking over https://t.co/ooIY13d2cT — R E X R A Y ?? (@rexx_ray) May 2, 2022

Congrats to my blooda man???? watched my dawg work for everything he got and lead the way for me and other youngans comin up in the city. Go do what everybody knows you can and keep provin em wrong. I love you bro ???? @_jross8 pic.twitter.com/coRklBRbRx — E.J. Williams?? (@_ejda1) May 2, 2022