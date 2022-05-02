Justyn Ross signs undrafted free agent deal with NFL team
Justyn Ross is starting his pro career by the undrafted free agent route.
Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is signing a free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He joins former Clemson receiver Cornell Powell on the roster, who was on the Chiefs' practice squad last year.

After surprisingly going undrafted on Saturday, Ross gets his shot at a pro dream after coming back from a serious injury in his Tigers career.

Ross sat out the 2020 season after a congenital fusion was found in his neck and spine area and he had surgery to repair it.

He came back last season, earning the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, to tally team bests in catches (46) and yards (514) with three scores despite missing the end of the season due to another injury (foot).

Combined with his first two campaigns, Ross totaled 158 catches for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns in 1,400 snaps over 39 career games (24 starts).

He concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions.

He came in rated the No. 117 draft prospect overall by CBS Sports and No. 150 by ESPN (No. 21 WR) and was rated as high as the No. 11 available prospect on Saturday.

Ross was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Phenix City, Alabama.

